National News
ticker

Indigenous leaders voice hope and skepticism at COP29

December 5, 2024 38 views

While we are witnessing an ever-escalating cascade of climate disasters, leaders from the world’s most polluting countries were conspicuously absent from COP29, the United Nations’ annual climate conference. Others boycotted the conference because of host country Azerbaijan’s rampant human rights abuses, particularly its ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh last year. Papua New Guinea called the conference “a total waste of time.” Meanwhile, Azerbaijan appointed Elnur Soltanov, the head of its state energy company Socar, as its chief executive to the conference. Soltanov appeared to use the occasion as a forum to cut deals with international petroleum corporations. Nonetheless, there were still over 65,000 registered delegates – making it the second largest in COP’s history. One of those delegates was Chief Wesley Sam from BC’s Ts’il Kaz Koh Nation. The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Former cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault tells committee: ‘I am not Indigenous’

December 5, 2024 60

 Canadian Press-Randy Boissonnault, whose shifting claims to Indigenous identity cost him his job as employment minister,…

Read more
National News

Government introduces ‘enhanced civilian governance’ for RCMP

December 5, 2024 38

Having less than 5,000 population, the Town of Claresholm police service is structured under the Provincial…

Read more