Chiefs vote for new negotiations on child welfare reforms, inclusion of N.W.T.

December 5, 2024 41 views

Canadian Press-First Nations chiefs agreed  to launch new negotiations with Canada over child welfare after voting down a $47.8 billion deal in October. Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted to start talks anew as well as to include Northwest Territories in any new agreements at a special assembly in Ottawa. The $47.8 billion was struck after decades of advocacy and litigation from First Nations and experts, seeking to redress decades of discrimination against First Nations children who were torn from their families and placed in foster care. That was because the child welfare systems on reserves were not funded to provide services that could keep families together. But chiefs said the negotiations on long-term reforms weren’t as transparent as they could have been, and worried the deal didn’t…

