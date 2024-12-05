National News

AFN, mothers call on all parties to support inquiry into policing

December 5, 2024 37 views

Canadian Press-The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling on politicians of all stripes to support a national inquiry into systemic racism in policing and police-related deaths of First Nations people, calling it a human rights issue that requires commitment from all leaders. “For too long, First Nations people have been subjected to colonial police violence in Canada. It’s not acceptable for First Nations people, and I don’t believe this is acceptable to other Canadians either,” Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said with two mothers directly touched by the issue standing behind her. A resolution passed by consensus at a special chiefs assembly Tuesday says despite 20 individual inquiries and commissions into the police and justice system since 1989, the federal government has failed to make substantive changes to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Former cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault tells committee: ‘I am not Indigenous’

December 5, 2024 59

 Canadian Press-Randy Boissonnault, whose shifting claims to Indigenous identity cost him his job as employment minister,…

Read more
National News

Government introduces ‘enhanced civilian governance’ for RCMP

December 5, 2024 37

Having less than 5,000 population, the Town of Claresholm police service is structured under the Provincial…

Read more