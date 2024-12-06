Canada’s Arctic policy draws on international collaboration to face emerging threats

The Canadian Press Canada has unveiled an Arctic foreign policy that commits to increasing domestic and international collaboration to combat emerging foreign threats in the North. The policy, released by Global Affairs Canada on Friday in Ottawa, says the North American Arctic is “no longer free from tension” amid increased geopolitical instability following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has “shaken the foundations of international co-operation in the Arctic.” A key part of the plan is to revive the role of Canada’s Arctic ambassador, which was removed in 2006 under the Harper government, and commits to opening consulates in Nuuk, Greenland, and Anchorage, Alaska. It also outlines commitments to share information with territorial and Indigenous leaders on foreign interference threats and to initiate Arctic-specific dialogue with NATO allies, though such measures…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice