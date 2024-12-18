Local News
ticker

Administration costs increasing

December 18, 2024 17 views

Compensation paid to Senior officials. Compensation and travel expenses paid to senior officials included in the consolidated financial statements are as follows: Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) administration costs are continuing to grow with the 2023-2024 audit showing a cost of $66,840,447 in salary and benefits costs. That’s a $6,513,194 increase over last year (2022-2023). Costs to run the administration rose to $129,262,977, a $7,424,610 increase. SNEC, on recommendation from former band administrator Darren Jamieson, passed a motion setting $50,000 as a compensation package base pay for band employees . Six Nations has only three departments soley operated by Six Nations band members including Lands and Resources, Lands Membership and Records Management. At the same time SNEC’s computer department is in the basement of housing. Veteran Councillor Helen Miller said…

