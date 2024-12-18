Local News
Six Nations Elected Council reporting backlogs results in six month long late audit

December 18, 2024 20 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations own source revenues, to the tune of almost $10 million, are continuing to pick up funding shortages for Six Nations government programs overseen by Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC). SNEC Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill’s communications staff did not respond to requests for comment on the funding shortfalls. Instead SNEC approved the almost six months late 2023-2024 audit in a closed session and dropped it quietly on its website Monday Dec. 9th showing the community is picking up over $9 million in costs to run government programs. The audit shows last year (2023-2024) the band received a total of $120,103,972 in federal and provincial government transfers compared to the cost to run the band at $129,262,977. Without Six Nations own source revenues SNEC would have been facing…

