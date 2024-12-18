National News
Brantford Police asking the public for help to identify fraud suspect

December 18, 2024 2 views

  BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police Service  is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect in a fraud investigation. On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, police said a victim reported receiving a phone call from a man who falsely identified himself as an employee from the fraud department of a large financial banking institution. During the course of a 2.5-hour phone call, the male suspect convinced the victim to provide his PIN number and then sent a fraudulent courier service to the victim’s residence to collect his debit and credit cards. The victim’s cards were then used to withdraw cash and purchase pre-paid Visa cards. The Brantford Police Service are seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect shown in the surveillance photograph provided. These fraudsters can be very…

