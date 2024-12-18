Brantford Police asking the public for help to identify fraud suspect

BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect in a fraud investigation. On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, police said a victim reported receiving a phone call from a man who falsely identified himself as an employee from the fraud department of a large financial banking institution. During the course of a 2.5-hour phone call, the male suspect convinced the victim to provide his PIN number and then sent a fraudulent courier service to the victim’s residence to collect his debit and credit cards. The victim’s cards were then used to withdraw cash and purchase pre-paid Visa cards. The Brantford Police Service are seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect shown in the surveillance photograph provided. These fraudsters can be very…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice