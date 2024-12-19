National News
No charges against Mounties in arrest of prominent Alberta chief

December 19, 2024 3 views

Canadian Press-Alberta’s police watchdog says there’s no evidence an offence was committed when Mounties used force to arrest a prominent First Nation chief outside a Fort McMurray, Alta., casino in 2020. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team also said in a report released Thursday that there’s no evidence of racist treatment by officers against Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam. It said a confrontation began when an officer working alone was patrolling the parking lot of the Boomtown Casino and found an unregistered truck. ASIRT said the officer was approached by Adam, who was agitated, swore and said he was tired of being harassed by RCMP. The report describes the chief throwing down his jacket, removing his ring and taking a fighting stance, making it “clear that (Adam) was…

