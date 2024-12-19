First Nations water act obstructed by Conservatives: Hajdu

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY — Reaching a consensus on Parliament Hill is difficult, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says. “The water legislation is a great example,” she told Newswatch in a recent interview. “I’ve got water legislation right now. The AFN (Assembly of First Nations) has a public letter out saying ‘stop obstructing this water legislation.’ “It’s transformational for communities and yet they won’t let it through.” “They” in this case refers to the Conservative opposition in the House of Commons. Hajdu, the member for Thunder Bay-Superior North, said the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservatives have been obstructionist on her First Nations Clean Water Act and other legislation put up by the Liberal government. The First Nations Clean Water Act, also called Bill C-61, was introduced in…



