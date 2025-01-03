China slams Canada human-rights criticism as ‘hypocritical farce of double standards’

China is accusing Canada of hypocrisy for criticizing Beijing’s human-rights record, pointing to issues faced by Indigenous Peoples. The blowback comes after Ottawa sanctioned eight Chinese officials it accuses of “grave human rights violations” against ethnic and religious minorities, and voiced concern about democracy in Hong Kong. Ottawa issued a statement last month that cited reports of arbitrary and violent detainment of Uyghur people, as well as repression toward Tibetans and Falun Gong practitioners. Global Affairs Canada also says it “deplores” that authorities are issuing international bounties for Hong Kong democracy activists and former lawmakers from the territory, including Canadians. Beijing says those claims are baseless and it has sanctioned groups and activists in Canada who advocate for minorities in China, barring citizens from certain interactions with these activists. Since…



