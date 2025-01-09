National News
Bill C-92 legislation hits five-year anniversary

January 9, 2025 50 views

 Local Journalism Initiative The landmark legislation that gave Indigenous communities the power to enact and fund their own child-protection laws hit its fifth anniversary as Kahnawake makes its way toward having its own such law. Bill C-92, or the Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families came into existence January 1st, 2020. Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) Executive Director Derek Montour lauded the five-year anniversary of Bill C-92, which gives Indigenous communities power over how kids in the child-protection system are looked after and allows them to stay in their communities. “I hope it keeps going, and by that, I hope we continue to see First Nations communities creating their own laws,” he said. “Kahnawake is slowly making its way toward its own such law. We…

