National News
ticker

Wrecking ball comes for 111-year-old Winnipeg school

January 9, 2025 63 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Winnipeg Free Press Chapman School is being torn down once and for all, following an 111-year-old lifespan often marked by misfortune and mishap. Construction crews were on site at 3707 Roblin Blvd. on Wednesday to tear down the third and final version of the school. The original building, established in 1913, was set ablaze three years after it welcomed its inaugural cohort. A replacement was destroyed in a second fire that broke out during the Second World War and it was hastily resurrected. “It’s always unfortunate when we see historic property come down, particularly in Charleswood; they have such limited historical buildings there,” said Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg. The campus was named after George Chapman, the first reeve of the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Heck of a guy’: Tributes pour in for police chief believed to have died in fire

January 9, 2025 46

MANITOBA-(CP)-A Manitoba police chief believed to have died in a house fire is being remembered as…

Read more
National News

Hajdu says failing to pass First Nations water bill would be ‘deep disappointment’

January 9, 2025 42

OTTAWA-(CP)Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says it will be a “deep disappointment” if a First Nations…

Read more