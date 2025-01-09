Wrecking ball comes for 111-year-old Winnipeg school

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Winnipeg Free Press Chapman School is being torn down once and for all, following an 111-year-old lifespan often marked by misfortune and mishap. Construction crews were on site at 3707 Roblin Blvd. on Wednesday to tear down the third and final version of the school. The original building, established in 1913, was set ablaze three years after it welcomed its inaugural cohort. A replacement was destroyed in a second fire that broke out during the Second World War and it was hastily resurrected. “It’s always unfortunate when we see historic property come down, particularly in Charleswood; they have such limited historical buildings there,” said Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg. The campus was named after George Chapman, the first reeve of the…



