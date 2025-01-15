New financial program for Indigenous women and two-spirit people

National News
By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new program out of Slave Lake focuses on empowering local Indigenous women and two-spirit people with culturally-inspired financial training. Chana Trudel is the coordinator for a new program out of Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake Region. It is called LIFT, which stands for Learning Indigenous Financial Teachings. It is a three-year program paid for by a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) grant. “I’m Indigenous,” says Trudel, “and was born and mostly raised here (Slave Lake).” Community Futures is based in Slave Lake, but serves the whole region from west of High Prairie to Wabasca and north to Red Earth Creek. The LIFT program is for self-identified Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people living in the area. The Canadian Encyclopedia says, “Two-Spirit,…

