Two First Nations women from Canada included in newest cohort for filmmaking program

January 15, 2025 42 views

By Crystal St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Six Indigenous filmmakers, including two from Canada, will be the next cohort of the 4th World Media Lab 2025 fellowship program. For 10 years the program has been offering mid-career Indigenous filmmakers the opportunity to develop their filmmaking skills and networks through a comprehensive year of hands-on training and networking. The concept for the program began with a Coast Salish Elder and has been designed to uplift the voices and perspectives of Indigenous artists. “Essentially the fellowship began in 2015 in a response to recognizing that in the film and media industry, there’s a lot of opportunities for first timers or for seasoned folks but there’s not a ton of opportunity for people who are in that in-between space,” said Tracy Rector, founder…

