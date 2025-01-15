Ottawa delays meetings for unpopular plan to redistribute baby eel quotas

By Michael Tutton After a barrage of criticism over a plan to transfer baby eel quotas away from longtime licence holders, the federal Fisheries Department is delaying information sessions on the pilot project. In December, Ottawa announced a plan to redistribute 27 per cent of the total Maritime catch of about 10,000 kilograms of baby eels — known as elvers — from nine commercial licence holders to 120 people who would operate on their own. Each of the 120 recipients — who worked for the commercial licence holders — would gain the right to scoop 22 kilograms of the tiny, translucent eels from rivers this spring. A further 1.5 per cent of the lucrative catch would go to 30 harvesters of adult eels. In addition, Ottawa plans to shift about half…



