Brant OPP investigating minors sharing inappropriate images

January 20, 2025 7 views

BRANT, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating several recent incidents  of  minors sharing inappropriate photos with both known and unknown recipients. OPP said the situations, were a serious concern invoving minors  that could quickly escalate into scams, extortion, or even grooming. Grooming occurs when individuals build trust with minors to exploit them, often leading to requests for inappropriate content or meetings in person. OPP said the incidents highlights the importance of vigilance in monitoring online interactions to protect our youth. Scammers and predators may exploit explicit images by threatening to distribute them unless demands, often financial, are met. Once shared, these images are out of the sender’s control and can have long-term, devastating consequences. Tips for Parents and Guardians: Talk early and often with children…

