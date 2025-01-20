National News
Cree Knowledge Festival celebrates the Nation’s accomplishments

January 20, 2025 8 views

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The second Cree Knowledge Festival held in Ouje-Bougoumou December 6-7 showcased the Nation’s wealth of talented artists, gifted storytellers and passionate land defenders. With the theme “Bringing People Together.” this year’s event was divided into three segments spotlighting Cree culture, nature as an intrinsic part of Cree identity and the people’s adventurous spirit. “I was really proud to be Cree and inspired by everyone’s contributions,” said COTA executive director Robin McGinley. “We tried to highlight the connection to the land, the importance of language, and what people could do in the region. It’s fun when everyone pulls together to highlight Cree culture and Eeyou Istchee.” According to early viewership numbers from production company Webdiffusion, over 1,000 checked in from as far away as…

