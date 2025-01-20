‘Enormous disconnect’: As rural women face more abuse, Ontario shelters fear cutbacks

By Rianna Lim -CP-When Anna began planning to leave her husband, she never expected how complicated it would be. In her rural, eastern Ontario town, there weren’t any resources available nearby for survivors of intimate partner violence. There wasn’t any public transit or any legal aid, either. She also had a daughter and a medical condition that kept her from driving. A hospital connected Anna with Brianne Luckasavitch, a victim advocate with a women’s shelter called Lanark County Interval House in Perth, Ont. Luckasavitch helped Anna and her daughter safely leave their home. She supported Anna as she gave a statement to police and navigated the legal system, eventually leading to charges against her ex-husband. Most importantly, she helped Anna feel less alone. The shelter’s victim advocate program has helped…



