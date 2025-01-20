Icebreaker journey along St. Lawrence River sparks hopes for winter cruise industry

By Joe Bongiorno -CP-An icebreaker cruise ship set sail on Friday for a frosty journey that will bring passengers along the St. Lawrence River, a new route that tourism officials hope will usher in a new era of winter cruises in the province. Ponant, the French company that owns the vessel, says it will be the first international passenger cruise ship to venture onto the St. Lawrence River during the winter. With a capacity of up to 245 passengers and 215 crew members, the Commandant Charcot has previously sailed to Antarctica, but this winter it’s embarking on its first trip through the Quebec waterway. “Now the dream is coming true,” said René Trépanier, executive director of Cruise the Saint Lawrence, an association that aims to grow the province’s cruise industry. About…



