Six Nations Elected Council wants to know where Development Corporation funds going

The bulk of the Six Nations Development Corporation Management Agreement funds will go toward Parks and Recreation improvement projects this year, but some councillors are not supportive. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved 2025 allocations for the Development Corporation Management Agreement funds totaling just over $1.6 million at its General Finance Committee meeting on January 20 despite objections from Councillors Audrey-Powless Bomberry and Amos key. SNEC will see $1.3 million go toward resurfacing the Parks and Recreation parking lot, $40,276 will go to Parks and Recreation Baseball Diamond Three to expand the outfield, improve drainage and new topsoil. The remaining $276,211 will go toward the Community Safety Fund. Powless-Bomberry said she thought the funding wasn’t “equitable” and should be distributed among departments. She wants SNEC to have more say in…



