Why are Indigenous leaders praising the baby Trudeau era?

While reading this turn on Destiny’s Child in the background. Because something is amiss if Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak and other Indigenous leaders are praising soon to be X-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the “important progress” they claim his government made in clean water, housing, education, child welfare and women’s issues. Nothing stands out more from the Trudeau Jr era than his treatment of an Indigenous woman and Canada’s first indigenous attorney general, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould! Jody Wilson-Raybould was kicked out of the Liberal Party by baby Trudeau because she told on him. That’s what in essence happened. Wilson-Raybould says she was pressured over what would become one of the most controversial issues to hit the Trudeau era the SNC Lavalin affair. A…
