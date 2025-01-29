Local News
ticker

Councillor travelling to Saskatchewan questioned

January 29, 2025 25 views

Six Nations approved a motion from the Lands and Resources, Wealth and Economy Committee for Councill Dean Hill to attend the Enbridge Mainline Opportunity Event at the general Finance Committee meeting on January 20. The event will take place at the Dakota Dunes Casino in Whitecap Saskatchewan from February 3 to 6. The motion states the funding will come from the Enbridge Capacity funding managed by the Lands and Resources department. Councillor Helen Miller questioned why Six Nations would have to go so far and how the event benefits the nation. “What’s the benefit to us to go out there?” she asked. Hill was absent from the meeting along with Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill and other councillors as they were at the meeting in Toronto. No information regarding the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

What the looming federal election could mean for the Bank of Canada’s independence

January 29, 2025 17

By Andrew Allison The Conversation The independence of central banks from the democratic process has been…

Read more
Arsonists hit Six Nations’ favourite restaurant, Burger Barn, early Monday morning destroying the structure. Six Nations Police are investigating ... (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Arson destroys Six Nations award winning Burger Barn restaurant

January 29, 2025 27

By Joshua Santos and Lynda Powless, Writers Six Nations Police are treating an early morning fire…

Read more