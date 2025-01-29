Councillor travelling to Saskatchewan questioned

Six Nations approved a motion from the Lands and Resources, Wealth and Economy Committee for Councill Dean Hill to attend the Enbridge Mainline Opportunity Event at the general Finance Committee meeting on January 20. The event will take place at the Dakota Dunes Casino in Whitecap Saskatchewan from February 3 to 6. The motion states the funding will come from the Enbridge Capacity funding managed by the Lands and Resources department. Councillor Helen Miller questioned why Six Nations would have to go so far and how the event benefits the nation. “What’s the benefit to us to go out there?” she asked. Hill was absent from the meeting along with Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill and other councillors as they were at the meeting in Toronto. No information regarding the…



