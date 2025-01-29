Local News
ticker

Former Six Nations Elected Chief Encourages Reconciliation to Liberal Party Leader Candidate

January 29, 2025 21 views

Federal candidate for Liberal Party Leader Karina Gould says she has been encouraged in her bid to be party leader by Six Nations’ former Elected Chief Ava Hill. After entering the Liberal leadership race, Burlington, Ont., MP and government House leader Karina Gould said Thursday (Jan. 25th, 2025) she had spoken with the former Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill recently and received her support. “I spoke with former Six Nations Chief Ava Hill and am thrilled to have her support.” She said she spoke with Hill about the importance of reconciliation with First Nations to herself and to Canada. “We spoke about reconciliation, and it is something we continue to talk about the leadership race. It is such an important matter and its about who we are as Canadians…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

What the looming federal election could mean for the Bank of Canada’s independence

January 29, 2025 17

By Andrew Allison The Conversation The independence of central banks from the democratic process has been…

Read more
Arsonists hit Six Nations’ favourite restaurant, Burger Barn, early Monday morning destroying the structure. Six Nations Police are investigating ... (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Arson destroys Six Nations award winning Burger Barn restaurant

January 29, 2025 27

By Joshua Santos and Lynda Powless, Writers Six Nations Police are treating an early morning fire…

Read more