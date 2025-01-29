SNEC reviewing education funds

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) will review Education funding for community members. SNEC passed a motion to receive funding amendments for 2024-2025 from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) at its January 20th General Finance meeting, but the education amendment caused councillors to question why some members receive more than others. SNEC agreed to a five-year comprehensive funding agreement with ISC and four funding amendments for January and one claw-back totalling more than $500,000. The amendments brought in a $65,000 Housing Management Subsidy; an additional $440,000 for Housing Renovations; $ 4,928 for Asset Condition Reporting and the Elementary and Secondary Education Tuition Fee will receive $37,440. Councillor Amos Key questioned the private tuition funding and why a large amount of funding was being allocated toward it. “Why are some people privileged to…



