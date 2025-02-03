Frederick Blake Jr. was sworn in as Grand Chief of the Gwich’in Tribal Council at a ceremony in Tsiigehtchic

The ceremony went ahead even as the tribal council’s board of directors said earlier on Friday it would appeal this month’s N.W.T. Supreme Court decision that declared Blake the winner of last year’s grand chief election. Whether the tribal council’s board recognizes Blake as its own grand chief is not clear. The tribal council did not respond to multiple requests for clarification. “I did not come here alone. I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me, who fought to protect our rights, our lands and our way of life,” said Blake after taking an oath to faithfully and honestly fulfill his duty to the Gwich’in people. “Together, we can protect our rights, strengthen our communities and create a future where every question person has the opportunity to…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice