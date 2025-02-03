National News
ticker

Frederick Blake Jr. was sworn in as Grand Chief of the Gwich’in Tribal Council at a ceremony in Tsiigehtchic

February 3, 2025 33 views

The ceremony went ahead even as the tribal council’s board of directors said earlier on Friday it would appeal this month’s N.W.T. Supreme Court decision that declared Blake the winner of last year’s grand chief election. Whether the tribal council’s board recognizes Blake as its own grand chief is not clear. The tribal council did not respond to multiple requests for clarification. “I did not come here alone. I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me, who fought to protect our rights, our lands and our way of life,” said Blake after taking an oath to faithfully and honestly fulfill his duty to the Gwich’in people. “Together, we can protect our rights, strengthen our communities and create a future where every question person has the opportunity to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Here we are again’: Death row Canadian waits as Montana looks at resuming executions

February 3, 2025 35

By Bill Graveland The fate of a Canadian who has been on death row in Montana…

Read more
National News

Why Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste dropped out of the Liberal leadership race

February 3, 2025 43

By Michael MacDonald Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste says his decision to drop out of the…

Read more