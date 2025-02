Why Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste dropped out of the Liberal leadership race

By Michael MacDonald Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste says his decision to drop out of the federal Liberal leadership race was partly motivated by a lack of money. The Indigenous politician from Cape Breton said Friday that raising enough cash to cover the $350,000 deposit required by the party by Feb. 17 would have been a huge challenge. “The funding was always going to be difficult because of the sheer amount of money needed in a short amount of time,” he said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “The money was absolutely a factor …. Once next week kicked in, and it was a $125,000 (instalment required), I was looking at it and saying, ‘Is this possible?'” Battiste, however, said money wasn’t the only reason he gave up his…



