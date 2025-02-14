National News
ticker

Earthquake felt on southern Vancouver Island is latest B.C. tremor

February 14, 2025 28 views

Residents across southern Vancouver Island reported feeling a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern coast, the latest in a string of tremors in British Columbia this week. Earthquakes Canada says it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday. It was lightly felt in Victoria, Sidney and across southern Vancouver Island. The agency says nearly 300 people reported feeling the quake, but no one said any damage had occurred. It follows three other earthquakes earlier this week in northeastern B.C. Those tremors up to 4.4 magnitude struck the Fort St. John area and did not result in any damage. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

TIFF CEO worried about ‘nationalistic’ shift in TV, film amid Canada-US trade tension

February 14, 2025 21

By Alex Nino Gheciu -CP-The CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival is warning against an…

Read more
National News

Singh says NDP expects snap election call if Carney wins Liberal leadership

February 14, 2025 24

By David Baxter NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he doesn’t think he’ll have to chose between…

Read more