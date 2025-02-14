Earthquake felt on southern Vancouver Island is latest B.C. tremor

Residents across southern Vancouver Island reported feeling a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern coast, the latest in a string of tremors in British Columbia this week. Earthquakes Canada says it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday. It was lightly felt in Victoria, Sidney and across southern Vancouver Island. The agency says nearly 300 people reported feeling the quake, but no one said any damage had occurred. It follows three other earthquakes earlier this week in northeastern B.C. Those tremors up to 4.4 magnitude struck the Fort St. John area and did not result in any damage. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025…



