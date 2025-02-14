National News
ticker

Singh says NDP expects snap election call if Carney wins Liberal leadership

February 14, 2025 24 views

By David Baxter NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he doesn’t think he’ll have to chose between voting on tariff relief or bringing down the government because he expects a snap election call if Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership. Singh says that if the government was serious about introducing a relief package for workers who might lose their jobs due to U.S. tariffs, it would have recalled Parliament by now. At a news conference in Vancouver yesterday, Carney would not rule out calling a snap election if he becomes Liberal leader. Jennifer Howard, the NDP’s national campaign director, sent a memo to candidates and staff earlier this week saying they should be prepared for an election call as soon as March 10, one day after the Liberal leadership vote. The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

TIFF CEO worried about ‘nationalistic’ shift in TV, film amid Canada-US trade tension

February 14, 2025 22

By Alex Nino Gheciu -CP-The CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival is warning against an…

Read more
National News

Earthquake felt on southern Vancouver Island is latest B.C. tremor

February 14, 2025 29

Residents across southern Vancouver Island reported feeling a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern…

Read more