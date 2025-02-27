National News
‘It’s a heavy day’: Families react after potential remains found in Manitoba landfill

By Brittany Hobson Relatives of two murdered Indigenous women expressed shock, hope and anger Thursday, after receiving news that potential human remains have been found at a landfill where their loved ones were believed to have been taken. “I think the shock of everything has finally hit me,” Melissa Robinson, a cousin of Morgan Harris, said at a press conference sitting beside other relatives “To every one of you that said no (to a search), to every one of you that didn’t believe in us, do better,” said Harris’s daughter Elle Harris. “How could you say no to a little girl. That’s my mom in there.” Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were taken to the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg in May 2022. Jeremy…

