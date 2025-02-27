Ottawa announces $270-million agreement for Inuit-led conservation efforts in Arctic

-CP-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a $270-million agreement for jobs and conservation projects in the Qikiqtani region, a majority-Inuit territory that is part of Nunavut. Trudeau told reporters today in Montreal the deal includes $200 million from the federal government and $70 million pledged by donors in Canada and elsewhere. The prime minister says the investment is projected to attract $318 million over 15 years to the region, where about 20,000 people live in 13 communities from Hudson Bay to Ellesmere Island. The SINAA deal — sinaa means the edge of the ice flow in Inuktitut — includes a network of proposed Inuit-led water and land conservation areas in the Arctic region. Trudeau was joined in Montreal by Olayuk Akesuk, president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, whose group is…