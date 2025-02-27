Ottawa announces $270-million agreement for Inuit-led conservation efforts in Arctic

-CP-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a $270-million agreement for jobs and conservation projects in the Qikiqtani region, a majority-Inuit territory that is part of Nunavut. Trudeau told reporters today in Montreal the deal includes $200 million from the federal government and $70 million pledged by donors in Canada and elsewhere. The prime minister says the investment is projected to attract $318 million over 15 years to the region, where about 20,000 people live in 13 communities from Hudson Bay to Ellesmere Island. The SINAA deal — sinaa means the edge of the ice flow in Inuktitut — includes a network of proposed Inuit-led water and land conservation areas in the Arctic region. Trudeau was joined in Montreal by Olayuk Akesuk, president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, whose group is…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice