Ontario First Nations leaders urge mining industry not to consult with Métis organization

By Abdul Matin Sarfraz Local Journalism Initiative As the mining industry convenes in Toronto, some Ontario First Nation leaders are calling on the sector to engage only with legitimate First Nations rights-holders when developing projects on Indigenous lands. Speaking Monday at a Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conventionpress conference, the leaders affirmed their willingness to collaborate with the industry but cautioned against consulting or signing any impact benefit agreements with the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO). They claimed that the MNO is not a legitimate rights-holder and even accused it of “falsely” identifying as a First Nation, describing it as a “Crown Corporation” rather than a nation with historical or ancestral ties to the land. Jason Batise, executive director of the Wabun Tribal Council, said the council has already…



