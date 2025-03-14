National News
ticker

Judge won’t review decision not to charge Edmonton officer who kicked Indigenous teen

March 14, 2025 27 views

By Aaron Sousa An Alberta judge won’t be reviewing the Crown’s decision not to charge an Edmonton police officer who kicked an Indigenous teenager in the head five years ago. Pacey Dumas, then 18, sustained life-threatening injuries after he was given a “soccer ball” style kick to the head in 2020 by Edmonton Police Service Const. Ben Todd. Dumas filed a judicial review after the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team found reasonable grounds to suggest that Todd had committed an offence. But Court of King’s Bench Justice Michael Kraus dismissed the review because he found no evidence to support Dumas’s argument that failing to prosecute constituted an abuse of power. Kraus says the ruling isn’t to minimize what Dumas suffered or the lasting impact of his injuries. Dumas’s lawyer says…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Judge won’t review case involving officer who kicked teen’s head like a soccer ball

March 14, 2025 23

By Aaron Sousa An Alberta judge won’t review the Crown’s decision not to charge an Edmonton…

Read more
National News

Reconciliation and a flourishing future with Jaime Fiddler

March 14, 2025 24

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter (ANNews) – Take your left hand and place it…

Read more