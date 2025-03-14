Nova Scotia identifies five areas for development of offshore wind

The Nova Scotia government has identified five areas that it deems suitable for the development of offshore wind farms. The government issued a statement today saying the next step is seeking input from Nova Scotians, a process that will wrap up April 14. A regional assessment conducted by federal and provincial officials had initially recommended eight potential areas for offshore wind development, but a further review shortened the list to five. Four of the areas are south of Nova Scotia’s eastern shore: French Bank, Middle Bank, Sable Island Bank and Emerald Bank. The fifth area, known as Sydney Bight, is northeast of Cape Breton. After the areas receive official designation, expected later this year, the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator will manage a competitive licensing process. While offshore areas are…



