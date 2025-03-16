Alert issued on potential measles exposure after case confirmed in Calgary

-CP-Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a possible exposure to measles after a case was confirmed in the Calgary area. The health agency issued an advisory Friday, saying the case had been in public settings while infectious and provided a list of places and dates for people who were at risk of contracting the virus. AHS says individuals who visited Airdrie Superstore on 300 Veterans Boulevard NE in Airdrie on March 8 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. may have developed symptoms of measles. Anyone who was present at the Sky Castle Family Entertainment Centre and cafeteria in the New Horizon Mall in Balzac on March 9 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. may have also been exposed. Other locations and times for potential exposures include Airdrie Urgent…
