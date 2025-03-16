National News
ticker

Alert issued on potential measles exposure after case confirmed in Calgary

March 16, 2025 65 views

-CP-Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a possible exposure to measles after a case was confirmed in the Calgary area. The health agency issued an advisory Friday, saying the case had been in public settings while infectious and provided a list of places and dates for people who were at risk of contracting the virus. AHS says individuals who visited Airdrie Superstore on 300 Veterans Boulevard NE in Airdrie on March 8 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. may have developed symptoms of measles. Anyone who was present at the Sky Castle Family Entertainment Centre and cafeteria in the New Horizon Mall in Balzac on March 9 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. may have also been exposed. Other locations and times for potential exposures include Airdrie Urgent…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Area flood warnings issued include Six Nations, Brantford and Brant County

March 16, 2025 44

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Grand River flooding thresholds are in effect for Fourth Line…

Read more
National News

Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre gets $50 million funding boost

March 16, 2025 57

By Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Inuit Heritage Trust has announced…

Read more