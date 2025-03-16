Area flood warnings issued include Six Nations, Brantford and Brant County

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Grand River flooding thresholds are in effect for Fourth Line and Bateman Line to Monday March 15. Six Nations flooding coordinators and emergency services are monitoring conditions after the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued updated flood warnings to Brant, Brantford and Six Nations and the city of Cambridge . GRCA says the “Flood Watch previously issued for the remainder of the Grand River watershed remains in effect.” Flood warnings have also been issued for Drayton, Grand Valley, Waldemar, West Montrose, the Village of Conestoga, New Hamburg, and Ayr. The GRCA says watershed temperatures increased to double digits above freezing over Saturday, March 15, 2025, and have remained high throughout the weekend. A Colorado low system has moved across the watershed on Saturday…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice