Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre gets $50 million funding boost

March 16, 2025 57 views

By Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Inuit Heritage Trust has announced the signing of a  contract between Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), the federal government,  and the GN.Funding worth $50 million will go towards the construction of the  Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre (NIHC) in Iqaluit. That’s roughly  one-third of the estimated $150 million price tag to build it. The  expected completion date is 2030 and when it’s done, it’s expected to  measure around 6,000 sq. m and house more than 200,000 Inuit cultural  belongings that are currently in the south. “The cultural belongings are near and dear to our hearts and we want  them returned home where they belong,” stated IHT president Donna  Adams. “Our vision is that the centre will allow the telling of Inuit…

