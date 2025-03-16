Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre gets $50 million funding boost

By Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Inuit Heritage Trust has announced the signing of a contract between Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), the federal government, and the GN.Funding worth $50 million will go towards the construction of the Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre (NIHC) in Iqaluit. That’s roughly one-third of the estimated $150 million price tag to build it. The expected completion date is 2030 and when it’s done, it’s expected to measure around 6,000 sq. m and house more than 200,000 Inuit cultural belongings that are currently in the south. “The cultural belongings are near and dear to our hearts and we want them returned home where they belong,” stated IHT president Donna Adams. “Our vision is that the centre will allow the telling of Inuit…



