National News
ticker

Via Rail on-time performance plunges after CN imposes new speed rules

March 16, 2025 54 views

By Christopher Reynolds Via Rail’s on-time performance hit new lows in recent months, internal documents show, a decline the Crown corporation blames largely on new rules from Canadian National Railway Co. Files obtained through an access to information request show that Via trains, which run mostly on CN tracks, arrived late along its Windsor-Quebec City corridor 80 per cent of the time in February and two-thirds of the time in January. That’s a significant leap from late-arrival numbers below 30 per cent during the same two months last year, though the heavy snowfall was also a factor in last month’s figures. In court filings in November, Via said that recently imposed speed restrictions on its Venture passenger trains were causing delays along its busiest corridor, affecting thousands of customers daily….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Area flood warnings issued include Six Nations, Brantford and Brant County

March 16, 2025 38

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Grand River flooding thresholds are in effect for Fourth Line…

Read more
National News

Alert issued on potential measles exposure after case confirmed in Calgary

March 16, 2025 60

-CP-Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a possible exposure to measles after a case…

Read more