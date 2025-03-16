Via Rail on-time performance plunges after CN imposes new speed rules

By Christopher Reynolds Via Rail’s on-time performance hit new lows in recent months, internal documents show, a decline the Crown corporation blames largely on new rules from Canadian National Railway Co. Files obtained through an access to information request show that Via trains, which run mostly on CN tracks, arrived late along its Windsor-Quebec City corridor 80 per cent of the time in February and two-thirds of the time in January. That’s a significant leap from late-arrival numbers below 30 per cent during the same two months last year, though the heavy snowfall was also a factor in last month’s figures. In court filings in November, Via said that recently imposed speed restrictions on its Venture passenger trains were causing delays along its busiest corridor, affecting thousands of customers daily….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice