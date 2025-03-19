Carney announces $6-billion military radar installation during Iqaluit stop

By Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Mark Carney landed in Iqaluit on March 18 while en route from Europe. In Nunavut’s capital — his first stop in Canada outside of Ottawa — Carney announced a new $6-billion Arctic military radar system to be built jointly with the Australian government. The prime minister described the planned military installation as “the most advanced and efficient radar system… [that] will enable Canada to detect and respond to both air and maritime threats over our Arctic faster and from farther away.” “The world is changing,” he said. “Our adversaries are increasingly emboldened. International institutions and norms that have kept Canada secure are now being called into question. The United States’ priorities, once closely aligned with our…



