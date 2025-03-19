Doig River First Nation applies to add five parcels of land to reserve

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A First Nation has applied to add five portions of land to its reserve, three of which are related to K’ih tsaa? dze Tribal Park. The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) regional board meeting agenda on March 6th included a letter from Anne Seymour, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) lands and economic development project manager, about the application. It was notifying PRRD that Doig River First Nation (DRFN) had submitted a request for five parcels of land be “set apart as a reserve.” Three of the five parcels are related to K’ih tsaa? dze Tribal Park, located 40 kilometres northeast of Fort st. John. The others are located in Mygosh and Broomfield Creek. DRFN had public engagements regarding their…



