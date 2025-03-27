Local News
Norfolk County Council saving Indigenous acknowledgement for “special occasions”

March 27, 2025 35 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Since the idea of an Indigenous acknowledgment for Norfolk County was floated almost four years ago, councillors have spent considerably more time debating the wording of the statement than hearing the final product read aloud. Back in 2021, Coun. Tom Masschaele suggested it was “high time” the county crafted a statement recognizing the presence of First Nations peoples in the area. But some council members worried a land acknowledgment could be used in court by Indigenous groups asserting territory rights within the county. The final version of the statement makes no mention of land, which raised some eyebrows. “Is an Indigenous Acknowledgement that refuses to acknowledge the lands upon which we exist an Acknowledgement?” tweeted Norfolk filmmaker Gregg McLachlan. “Norfolk…

