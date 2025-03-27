Six Nations Elected Council gives local Farmers’ Association $70,000

By Lynda Powless Editor The Six Nations Farmers’ Association (SNFA) is getting $75,000 from Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and they didn’t have to ask for it. The group originally asked SNEC, during its March 17th open Finance meeting, for $60,000 to plant 25 acres of white corn for the annual community harvest. The SNFA white corn project includes planting 25 acres of white corn and another 10 acres of flint corn. SNFA president, Frank Montour, told SNEC “the assistance we’re looking for from yous again this year is very greatly appreciated. It helps us ensure the projects go ahead.” He told SNEC “We’re trying to strive for and looking for sustainability for our people to eat here. We’re all in this together. It’s not for me or Thomas, It’s…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice