National News
ticker

Barricaded person incident leads to charges

April 8, 2025 81 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand OPP have one person in custody after an incident involving a barricaded person at a Fisherville home. The Haldimand Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an address on Erie Street, Fisherville April 6, 2025 at about 9:30 a.m leading to the area being contained and OPP West Region Tactics  and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit and Crisis Negotiators being brought in along with the Haldimand Haldimand OPP Major Crime Unit brought in to  assist with the ongoing investigation. As a result a 47-year-old  Cambridge resident has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Sexual Assault Forcible Confinement Assault With a Weapon Uttering threats – Cause Bodily Harm or Death Mischief Under $5000 Assault a Peace Officer The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

More than a department store: The long, complicated legacy behind Hudson’s Bay Company

April 8, 2025 62

By Heather Whiteside, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Waterloo The bankruptcy of the Hudson’s…

Read more
National News

‘Just respect the fire’: Returning cultural burns to a parched Okanagan landscape brings risk and reward

April 8, 2025 56

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Growing up in the bush in the mountains…

Read more