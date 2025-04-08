Barricaded person incident leads to charges

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand OPP have one person in custody after an incident involving a barricaded person at a Fisherville home. The Haldimand Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an address on Erie Street, Fisherville April 6, 2025 at about 9:30 a.m leading to the area being contained and OPP West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit and Crisis Negotiators being brought in along with the Haldimand Haldimand OPP Major Crime Unit brought in to assist with the ongoing investigation. As a result a 47-year-old Cambridge resident has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Sexual Assault Forcible Confinement Assault With a Weapon Uttering threats – Cause Bodily Harm or Death Mischief Under $5000 Assault a Peace Officer The…



