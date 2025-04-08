Lax Kw’alaams elected, hereditary leaders sign accord ahead of historic referendum

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View Indicating a united front before the Lax Kw’alaams votes on its landmark constitution, the hereditary leaders of the Allied Ts’msyen Tribes and the Lax Kw’alaams elected council have officially signed a Governance Accord. “Our Allied Tribes leaders have rightful authority, and we (the elected leadership) need to work closely together,” said Lax Kw’alaams mayor Garry Reece. Lax Kw’alaams consists of descendants from the Nine Tribes of the Ts’msyen, which include the Gitlaan, Gispaxlo’ots, Gilutz’aaẅ, Gitandoa, Gitnadoixs, Ginax’angiik, Gits’iis, Gitzaxłaał, and the Gitwilgyoots. It has approximately 4,150 members and is located on the northwest coast of British Columbia near Prince Rupert. The Lax Kw’alaams band council called a referendum on April 9 to vote on the proposed Da’ax Kw’alaams Man-Ayaawx…
