Guilty plea entered in 2022 Sheg slaying

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION—In the heart of Manitoulin Island’s tranquil landscapes, a storm brewed on June 24, 2022, culminating in a tragedy that underscored the Island’s escalating struggle with external criminal elements. Hanif Glave-Duncan, a then 20-year-old from Hamilton at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of 32-year-old Cheyenne Roy at a residence on Wiigush Miikan in Sheguiandah First Nation. Mr. Glave-Duncan, also known locally as Jordan Doe and Jordan Duncan, had embedded himself in the Island’s drug subculture. Residing with his then-partner Payton Atawish, he operated a drug trade from her home. On that fateful night, Mr. Roy, armed with bear mace, intended to confront and rob Mr. Glave-Duncan of drugs and…



