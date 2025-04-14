National News
Guilty plea entered in 2022 Sheg slaying

April 14, 2025 195 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION—In the heart of Manitoulin Island’s tranquil landscapes, a storm brewed on June 24, 2022, culminating in a tragedy that underscored the Island’s escalating struggle with external criminal elements. Hanif Glave-Duncan, a then 20-year-old from Hamilton at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of 32-year-old Cheyenne Roy at a residence on Wiigush Miikan in Sheguiandah First Nation. Mr. Glave-Duncan, also known locally as Jordan Doe and Jordan Duncan, had embedded himself in the Island’s drug subculture. Residing with his then-partner Payton Atawish, he operated a drug trade from her home. On that fateful night, Mr. Roy, armed with bear mace, intended to confront and rob Mr. Glave-Duncan of drugs and…

