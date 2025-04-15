National News
ticker

Tariff response to be focus at Queen’s Park as new session begins after election

April 15, 2025 65 views

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones -CP-Ontario’s response to the escalating trade war with the United States will factor heavily in the first legislative sitting after Premier Doug Ford cruised to victory in the snap February election. Ford will outline his government’s priorities in a throne speech today delivered by the lieutenant-governor. The Progressive Conservative government is expected to table legislation Wednesday to open up interprovincial trade in another effort to combat the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods. Ford says he wants to make trade between provinces and territories less onerous. Interprovincial trade is set up with a number of protectionist barriers that Ford says makes trade easier with the United States than the rest of the country and also makes labour mobility difficult. Ford…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations Health Authority backs harm reduction on B.C. overdose anniversary

April 15, 2025 67

By Brenna Owen Deaths from toxic drugs may have dipped, but now is not the time…

Read more
National News

Is the N.W.T.’s housing actually getting any better?

April 15, 2025 72

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio New housing data proves what most people…

Read more