Tariff response to be focus at Queen’s Park as new session begins after election

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones -CP-Ontario’s response to the escalating trade war with the United States will factor heavily in the first legislative sitting after Premier Doug Ford cruised to victory in the snap February election. Ford will outline his government’s priorities in a throne speech today delivered by the lieutenant-governor. The Progressive Conservative government is expected to table legislation Wednesday to open up interprovincial trade in another effort to combat the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods. Ford says he wants to make trade between provinces and territories less onerous. Interprovincial trade is set up with a number of protectionist barriers that Ford says makes trade easier with the United States than the rest of the country and also makes labour mobility difficult. Ford…



