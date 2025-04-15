National News
8,600 textbooks shredded: How can we avoid this happening again?

April 15, 2025 79 views

By Anasophie Vallee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram PC MHA Lela Evans is questioning how long NL students were learning inaccurate information about Indigenous peoples. In early February, the Department of Education ordered school administrators to shred 8,600 Grade 7 and 8 French immersion textbooks. According to a CBC News article, the books were initially purchased back in January 2023 for $202,140; it was only recently it was determined the books contained false information about Indigenous peoples and history. The Department told The Telegram that “schools were asked to destroy the books so that they would not remain in circulation and risk perpetuating inaccurate information.” They added that it is common practice for schools to be asked to dispose of delisted resources that are outdated or no longer suitable/approved….

