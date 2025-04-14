National News
ticker

Indigenous leaders denounce UBC profs’ ‘outdated and regressive’ lawsuit against land acknowledgements

April 14, 2025 259 views

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Indigenous leaders are condemning a lawsuit by a group of University of British Columbia (UBC) professors and one graduate student who are against the school making land acknowledgements, along with other diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. One syilx Okanagan chief described the legal demands as “attempts to erase syilx Okanagan presence and rights.” Five UBC faculty members — including three professors at the school’s Okanagan campus, as well as a professor and a graduate student at its “Vancouver” campus — filed the petition in the B.C. Supreme Court on April 7, calling for a judge to ban the province’s largest university from engaging in what they called “political activity.” Those activities, according to the petitioners, include statements that UBC is on unceded…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations Health Authority backs harm reduction on B.C. overdose anniversary

April 15, 2025 66

By Brenna Owen Deaths from toxic drugs may have dipped, but now is not the time…

Read more
National News

Is the N.W.T.’s housing actually getting any better?

April 15, 2025 71

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio New housing data proves what most people…

Read more