National News
ticker

‘We are Indigenous’: NCC vows to fight back against MUN’s Indigenous verification policy draft, saying it’s “designed to exclude NunatuKavut Inuit”

April 22, 2025 171 views

By Anasophie Vallee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram Memorial University released a draft of the Indigenous verification policy earlier this month for public consultation with the university community, but it isn’t sitting well with the NunatuKavut Community Council (NCC). The NCC is calling out the university for putting forth a policy draft that is a “huge failure in Indigenous reconciliation,” saying it is “designed to exclude NunatuKavut Inuit.” When the policy was still in development, NCC President Todd Russell received a call from Memorial’s vice president of Indigenous affairs two years ago informing him that the university would undertake a consultation process with Indigenous groups in the province regarding a verification policy. The problem? “I have never received a worse call than that call on April the 11th, 2023,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Advance voter turnout much higher than in 2021

April 22, 2025 502

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Nationwide and locally,…

Read more
National News

Energy efficient school in Coquitlam, B.C., gets clean energy designation

April 22, 2025 235

The Coast Salish Elementary school in Coquitlam, B.C., has been designated a Clean Energy Champion by…

Read more