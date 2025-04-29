National News
The next pope will inherit Pope Francis’ mixed legacy with Indigenous people

April 29, 2025 95 views

By Peter Smith Whoever succeeds Pope Francis will inherit his momentous and controversial legacy of relations with Indigenous people throughout the Americas. Some found Francis to be a reconciling figure, others a disappointment. Even those who applauded the actions he took during his 12-year papacy said they were just a beginning, and that his successor will need to continue to work toward healing. Francis, who died April 21, at age 88 issued a historic apology for the “catastrophic” legacy of residential schools in Canada and oversaw the repudiation of the “Doctrine of Discovery” — the collective name given to a series of 15th-century papal decrees that legitimized colonial-era seizure of Native lands. But some Indigenous leaders criticized him as slow to fully recognize the traumatic impact of Catholic missionary efforts…

