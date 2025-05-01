National News
ticker

CBC, APTN quietly cancel planned comedy about Indigenous rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids

May 1, 2025 54 views

By Alex Nino Gheciu CBC and APTN have quietly cancelled plans for a buzzy comedy series about the rise of Indigenous hip-hop duo the Snotty Nose Rez Kids. Originally slated to premiere this year, the half-hour scripted show was billed as the “not even true, real life story” of how Quinton (Yung Trybez) Nyce and Darren (Young D) Metz found their way from Kitamaat Village to national fame. Following a report in the Globe and Mail, publicists for CBC and APTN issued identical statements saying the decision to withdraw from the series was not made lightly, citing “various creative, logistical, and financial factors.” Nyce and Metz were credited as the show’s creators, with “Little Bird” co-creator Jennifer Podemski attached as showrunner and executive producer. A representative for Podemski said she…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario considering change to length of teachers’ college, documents suggest

May 1, 2025 31

By Allison Jones The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers’ college in order…

Read more
National News

Discover hidden gems in Brant County, Brantford and Six Nations through Doors Open Along the Grand

May 1, 2025 38

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than 15 unique spaces that help tell the…

Read more