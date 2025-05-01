CBC, APTN quietly cancel planned comedy about Indigenous rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids

By Alex Nino Gheciu CBC and APTN have quietly cancelled plans for a buzzy comedy series about the rise of Indigenous hip-hop duo the Snotty Nose Rez Kids. Originally slated to premiere this year, the half-hour scripted show was billed as the “not even true, real life story” of how Quinton (Yung Trybez) Nyce and Darren (Young D) Metz found their way from Kitamaat Village to national fame. Following a report in the Globe and Mail, publicists for CBC and APTN issued identical statements saying the decision to withdraw from the series was not made lightly, citing “various creative, logistical, and financial factors.” Nyce and Metz were credited as the show’s creators, with “Little Bird” co-creator Jennifer Podemski attached as showrunner and executive producer. A representative for Podemski said she…



